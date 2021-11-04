32 nations to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on December 1 

China Customs has announced that starting December 1, 32 nations would no longer grant favourable tariff treatment to Beijing, and an economist has predicted that labor-intensive enterprises will face the brunt of the change.

According to Hong Kong media, 32 nations would remove China from their trade preference lists of recipients of duty-free tariff treatment of certain items, according to a statement recently made by the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).



However, the GACC praised the action as "an acknowledgement by other advanced economies that China no longer belongs in the category of low-income and lower-middle-income nations, and that Chinese products are competitive enough in the market to require no protection."



China has been accorded preferential treatment since 1978, and more than 40 nations have provided or continue to offer it duty-free status on some goods.



China will no longer be eligible for GSP trade benefits from 27 EU nations, the United Kingdom, Canada, Turkey, Ukraine, and Liechtenstein as of December 1, leaving the country with only three options: Norway, New Zealand, and Australia.

China's labour-intensive, low-margin businesses would be the worst hurt, perhaps hastening the shift of manufacturing from China to other developing countries.

(With inputs from agencies)