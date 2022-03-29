Morning news brief: Biden unapologetic, Zelensky says Russia 'frightened', and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

'No apologies' for saying Putin 'cannot remain in Power': US President Biden

US President Joe Biden reiterated his conviction that Vladimir Putin should not be President of Russia, telling reporters that he made "no apologies" for his off-the-cuff remarks.

After Kremlin bans interview, Zelensky says Russia is 'frightened'

Russia is "frightened" by journalists "who can tell the truth", said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This remark came as the Kremlin seems to have attempted to prevent Russians from witnessing an interview he gave over the invasion in Ukraine.

Wiping off the blood: To oppose Ukraine war, Russians adopt new national flag

President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has been opposed by many protesters in Russia and elsewhere. The people opposing the move seems to have adopted a new national flag.

Time to give Imran Khan 'final push' towards his defeat: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, Vice-President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has stated that the moment has come to give Prime Minister Imran Khan the "final push" towards a loss.