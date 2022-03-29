After Kremlin bans interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is 'frightened'

Russia is "frightened" by journalists "who can tell the truth", said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This remark came as the Kremlin seems to have attempted to prevent Russians from witnessing an interview he gave over the invasion in Ukraine.

In a statement on Sunday, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor issued a warning to news outlets against rebroadcasting or distributing the interview of Zelensky by some independent journalists.

"Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media not to publish this interview. The media outlets conducting the interviews will be subject to scrutiny to determine the extent of responsibility and the appropriate response to be taken," the agency said.

The journalists, who interviewed the Ukrainian president, were Vladimir Solovyov of Moscow newspaper Kommersant, Tikhon Dzyadko from recently shuttered channel TV Rain, Ivan Kolpakov from Latvia-based website Meduza and prominent writer Mikhail Zygar.

Ahead of the interview, Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov, who won Nobel Peace Prize last year, submitted questions for Zelensky.

On social media app Telegram, Roskomnadzor in a statement said some outlets, which participated, have been formally labeled as "foreign agents" by the Russian government.

On Sunday, Zelensky said Moscow was "frightened" by the truth.

During a video address, Zelensky said, "[They] destroyed freedom of speech in their state — [and are] trying to destroy the neighbouring state. They portray themselves as global players. And they themselves are afraid of a relatively short conversation with several journalists."

"Well, if there's such reaction — then we are doing everything right. [It] means they are nervous," added Zelensky.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN that Russia was not afraid.

"We have laws in place, and it is very important not to publish information that would amount to a violation of these laws," Peskov added.

(With inputs from agencies)