Russia trying to split Ukraine in two, like Koreas, says intelligence chief  

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russia is looking to divide Ukraine into two separate nations, like North and South Korea, Ukraine's military intelligence chief said on Sunday.

In the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in Ukraine, a local leader on Sunday said the region may soon organise a vote on joining Russia.

In a statement released by the Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, head, Ukrainian military intelligence, said the vote is "an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine".

Also Read: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demands military hardware from West, asks if afraid of Russia

"The occupiers will try to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine," Budanov added.

He also said the Ukrainian army will push back invading Russian forces, as per Reuters.

"In addition, the season of a total Ukrainian guerrilla safari will soon begin. Then, there will be one relevant scenario left for the Russians, how to survive," Budanov said.

Watch: Day 32 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: Is Moscow changing its strategy?

In an apparent pullback from earlier big goals, Russia is now saying its main focus is on taking control of the eastern Donbas region. This has fuelled fears that Russia is looking to divide Ukraine.

In talks, Russia has also demanded the acknowledgement of the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk.

(With inputs from agencies)