Wiping off the blood: To oppose Ukraine war, Russians adopt new national flag  

President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has been opposed by many protesters in Russia and elsewhere. The people opposing the move seems to have adopted a new national flag.

The new flag is almost the same as the original. The only difference is that it has replaced the red band at the bottom with a second white band.

The new flag seems to have been cropping up at protests. It has become a means of highlighting the fact that the protesters does not support the Ukraine invasion.

Russians against Putin are waving a new flag without the red stripe to symbolize the removal of blood from the flag.

Figuratively speaking, the new design removes the red stripe, which indicates the omission of the blood from the Russian flag.

Russian UX designer, Kai Katonina, who is based in Berlin was one of several people to propose the new flag.

Describing the motivation, 31-year-old Katonina told Latvia-based Russian news site Meduza, "We needed to mark ourselves as Russians against the war and not just some more people. There was a wide consensus that we need some kind of symbol."

As per The Guardian, Alex Zaporozhtsev, activist, ‘For Freedom in Russia’ group, said, "We decided we can no longer use the Russian tricolour, because Putin has turned it into a fascist symbol. We took away the red stripe - it's the colour of blood - and make it white."

