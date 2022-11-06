Morning news brief: Biden slammed for coal comments, UN writes letter to Musk and more

Joe Manchin, the influential Democrat leader from West Virginia on Saturday slammed President Joe Biden for his recent statements about 'shutting down coal plants across America'. In other news, in an open letter published on Saturday, UN human rights chief Volker Turk urged Twitter's new owner Elon Musk to ensure that respect for human rights is at the core of the social network and its management.

'Outrageous', 'divorced from reality': Democrat leader Joe Manchin slams Biden's coal comments

A day after US President Biden said coal plants are too expensive to operate and that his government was "going to be shutting these plants down all across America", he has received stiff resistance from his own partymen and influential West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

Amid mass Twitter layoffs, UN urges Elon Musk to 'ensure human rights are central' to company's management

In an open letter published on Saturday, UN human rights chief Volker Turk has urged Twitter's new owner Elon Musk to ensure that respect for human rights is at the core of the social network and its management.

Protest or vandalism? Climate activists target two Goya paintings in Spain

With the rather absurd trend of targeting popular paintings and art pieces by climate change activists gaining pace, another pair of such activists have now targetted two paintings by Spanish master Francisco Goya at a museum in Madrid.

'Peru React': Thousands of Peruvians took to streets, demanding resignation of President Castillo

Thousands of Peruvians took to streets across the country on Saturday (November 5) demanding the resignation of the leftist President Pedro Castillo.

WATCH | Twitter trouble: Elon Musk's Tesla's shares go down by 35%

Elon Musk who has taken charge of Twitter after having purchased the company for a jaw-dropping $44 billion, has started off cost cutting and the way he's got about cost-cutting is by sacking employees.