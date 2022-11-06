'Outrageous', 'divorced from reality': Democrat leader Joe Manchin slams Biden's coal comments

A day after US President Biden said coal plants are too expensive to operate and that his government was "going to be shutting these plants down all across America", he has received stiff resistance from his own partymen and influential West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

Reportedly, Manchin said the statement made by President Biden was not only outrageous, "and divorced from reality but they ignore the severe economic pain the American people are feeling because of rising energy costs.”

Manchin, the democrat who has close ties to the coal industry and is one of the prominent voices in the blue camp, continued the attack and said the people of America were losing trust in Biden.

“Comments like these are the reason the American people are losing trust in President Biden and instead believes he does not understand the need to have an all in energy policy that would keep our nation totally energy independent and secure," said Manchin.

"It seems his positions change depending on the audience and the politics of the day. Politicising our nation’s energy policies would only bring higher prices and more pain for the American people."

As reported by WION, on Friday, at an event in California, Biden made the rather bold call.

"I was in Massachusetts about a month ago on the site of the largest old coal plant in America. Guess what? It cost them too much money. They can't count. No one is building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it. Even if they have all the coal guaranteed for the rest of the existence of the plant," said Biden.

The Democrat leader added that his government was going to focus on wind and solar energy which will be using the same infrastructure set up as the one used for the coal-fired electricity transmission.

"So it's going to become a wind generation. And all they're doing is it’s going to save them a hell of a lot of money and using the same transmission line that they transmitted the coal-fired electric on, we're going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar power."

Notably, this is not the first time that Biden has come down on the coal industry. In the lead-up to the US Presidential race, Biden had said that coal miners should learn to code.

“Anybody who can go down 300 to 3,000 feet in a mine can sure as hell learn to program as well…Give me a break! Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program, for god’s sake!”

(With inputs from agencies)

