Protest or vandalism? Climate activists target two Goya paintings in Spain

With the rather absurd trend of targeting popular paintings and art pieces by climate change activists gaining pace, another pair of such activists have now targetted two paintings by Spanish master Francisco Goya at a museum in Madrid.

Reportedly, two activists of a climate group named Extinction Rebellion on Saturday glued their hands to the frames of the two paintings at the Prado Museum. They also scrawled '+1.5ºC' on the wall which was a reference to the Paris agreement of capping warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The group also took to Twitter to share the video, saying it loved the act of its volunteers.

"We love it ‼️ 1.5ºC has died and yet long live the Majas, of course. We will drown but they will still be there to remind us how well it was lying while the collapse comes…" tweeted the outfit.

The duo was quickly detained after the incident by the police and now awaits the due judicial process.

The museum informed that 'The Naked Maja' and 'The Clothed Maja' were the two paintings targetted. It, however, added that the paintings were not destroyed but the frames had sustained some damage.

“The works have not been damaged but the frames have suffered slight blemishes. We are working to get back to normal as quickly as possible. We reject endangering cultural heritage as a means of protest."

The vandalism by the duo follows in the footsteps of similar episodes carried by supposed 'climate change activists' across Europe and outside. The modus operandi is the same in most cases.

The activists pick a famous art piece and either vandalise it or glue themselves to it while bursting into a monologue while taping it to be uploaded on social media.

The arrest of the two protestors in Madrid comes a day after two Belgian climate change activists who targetted the world-famous painting 'Girl with a Pearl Earring,' were handed a two-month jail sentence.

A few days ago, German President Olaf Scholz openly expressed his displeasure and said that protesters should show some 'creativity' while protesting.

