Climate activists who targetted 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' get prison sentence

Two Belgian climate change activists who targetted the world-famous painting 'Girl with a Pearl Earring,' have been sent to jail. They have been handed two-month jail sentence out of which one month is suspended.

Climate activists in several countries have targetted famous, timeless artworks to draw attention to climate issues.

In case of 'Girl with a Pearl Earring,' one activist glued his head to glass covering of the painting at a museum in The Hague. The gallery has said that the artwork has not been damaged.

"An artwork hanging there for all, for all of us, to enjoy, has been smeared by defendants who felt their message took precedence over everything else," the prosecutor said.

Watch | WION Climate Tracker: Climate change threatens Egypt's fertile Nile Delta

The public prosecutor had asked for four months of which two suspended, but the judge said she did not want her sentence to discourage other people to demonstrate.

The two men were tried through a fast-track judgment. They faced charges of destruction and open violence against the painting.

A third activist, who did not agree with the trial being fast-tracked, will appear in court on Friday.

All three are part of the climate group Just Stop Oil Belgium, which is not affiliated with Just Stop Oil in Britain. Just Stop Oil Belgium said the verdict was "ironic".

Also Read | Europe temperatures rising at more than twice global average, warns UN

The practice of targetting famous artworks to register climate protest has drawn criticism. A few days ago, German President Olaf Scholz openly expressed his displeasure and said that protesters should show some 'creativity' while protesting.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE