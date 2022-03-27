Morning news brief: Biden remarks' clarification, Kremlin reaction, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Russian people, are not our enemy, US President Joe Biden says

During a speech in Europe on Saturday, US President Joe Biden pleaded with the Russian people to resist Vladimir Putin's ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying that the Russian people "are not our enemy."

President Biden not seeking regime change in Russia, clarifies White House

Just hours after President Joe Biden said President Putin "cannot stay in power", the White House clarified that the US president was "not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."

Mick Schumacher accident: Son of Michael Schumacher suffers horrific crash

Mick Schumacher, son of Formula1 legend Michael Schumacher, suffered a horrific crash during qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday (March 26).

Kremlin says it's not for Biden to say if Putin stays in power

The Kremlin dismissed a remark by US President Joe Biden on Saturday that Vladimir Putin "can not remain in power," saying it was up to Russians to choose their own president.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demands military hardware from West, asks if afraid of Russia

A visibly irked, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded a fraction of the military hardware from Western nations on Saturday. He also asked whether they were afraid of Russia, a Reuters report said.

After two years, India to resume regular international flights from March 27

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an order which stated that the country is all set to resume regular international flights from Sunday (March 26) after almost a gap of two years.