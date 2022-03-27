After two years, India to resume regular international flights from March 27

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an order which stated that the country is all set to resume regular international flights from Sunday (March 26) after almost a gap of two years.

The country had suspended international flights since March 2020, due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. But all international flights will now operate at 100 per cent capacity, the aviation ministry has said.

In a tweet, the Airports Authority of India noted: "In consideration of the decreasing cases of the #Covid19 virus & successful vaccination drive @MoCA_GoI has decided to resume the International Scheduled Air Operations from 27th March 2022."

The order said that Scheduled Foreign Carriers have applied for approval of their international schedule. The Summer Schedule 2022 is effective from March 27 till October 29 this year.

Important to note that a total of 60 foreign airlines of 40 countries including Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, the United States, Iraq and others have been given the approval to operate 1783 frequencies to/from India during Summer Schedule 2022.

A few new airlines which include India Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas and American airline, are to begin airline operations with India.

Just like other countries, India had suspended regular international flights because of the Covid situation, which caused massive losses to the airline industry globally.

Although, Covid cases have seen a rising trend in some countries like China. India has widened its vaccination programme and has witnessed a drop in cases after the third wave in January, which was driven by Omicron.