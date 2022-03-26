Airport operators join forces to study sustainable fuel in India

Airport operators GMR Airports, Groupe ADP together with Airbus, Axens and Safran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct joint study on Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and their potential in India.

"The objective of the study is to understand and evaluate the demand, the challenges and opportunities of supply, infrastructure and fueling, as well as to prepare a business case for SAF production and use in India for all kind of aviation purposes," said a press release.

What is SAF?

As per the release, the SAF is a clean substitute for fossil jet fuels. Rather than being refined from petroleum, SAF is produced from sustainable resources such as waste oils from a biological origin, agri residues, municipal solid wastes or algae.

SAF produced using the most advanced pathways can provide CO2 emission reduction of up to 85% across the entire SAF lifecycle.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) has the potential to make Indian aviation future-ready. India already has 3rd largest domestic aviation market in the world and it is projected to grow at the rate of 9 per cent per year.

SAF may aid India's efforts to achive the stated goal of reduction in carbon emissions and net-zero target by the year 2070.