Mick Schumacher accident: Son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher suffers horrific crash, airlifted to hospital

Mick Schumacher, son of Formula1 legend Michael Schumacher, suffered a horrific crash during qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday (March 26).

Schumacher crashed heavily into a concrete barrier at high speed and was airlifted to the hospital for precautionary checks.

The son of a seven-time world champion lost control of his Haas car after appearing to clip a kerb at Turn Nine and then went straight into the wall.

A sigh of relief, as the 23-year-old German driver insisted that he is 'OK' but he will not take part in Sunday's Saudi Arabian GP. Haas confirmed Mick has been released from the hospital and has returned to his hotel.

The driver himself tweeted later: "Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I'm ok. Thank you for the kind messages. The car felt great @HaasF1Team, we'll come back stronger."

The crash was so impactful, two wheels were torn away from the car during the Q2 session. A medical crew arrived to take him from his badly damaged car to the medical centre at the Jeddah Street Circuit.

As per reports, he was conscious and speaking. He was reported to have been able to remove his own gloves as he departed in an ambulance.

"We've heard that Mick is conscious, out of the car and currently on his way to the medical centre," tweeted the Haas team.

The session was red-flagged after the estimated 240kh accident in which the rear of the Haas car was split away from the main body.

Haas said they will run just one car in Sunday's race with Kevin Magnussen carrying their hopes. "Schumacher was taken to the trackside medical centre following a significant accident at Turn 12," said Haas in a statement.

"After his assessment revealed no injuries, he was transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah for precautionary checks. The team has subsequently taken the decision to contest the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with the sole entry of Kevin Magnussen," the statement added.

We can confirm that Mick has been released from hospital and has returned to his hotel.#HaasF1 #SaudiArabianGP — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 26, 2022 ×

