Russian people, are not our enemy, US President Joe Biden says

During a speech in Europe on Saturday, US President Joe Biden pleaded with the Russian people to resist Vladimir Putin's ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying that the Russian people "are not our enemy."

"I've always spoken directly and honestly to you, the Russian people. Let me say this if you're able to listen: You, the Russian people, are not our enemy," Biden said in Warsaw, Poland.

He added: "I refuse to believe that you welcome the killing of innocent children and grandparents or that you accept hospitals, schools, maternity wards – for God's sake – being pummeled with Russian missiles and bombs."

Several missiles blasted the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, approximately 45 miles from Poland, during Biden's visit to Warsaw.



Thousands of people have died and thousands more have been displaced as a result of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces have also been accused of war crimes in Ukraine, where they have targeted schools and hospitals.



Biden also urged on Russians who were alive under the Soviet Union and learned about it from their families to speak up about Putin's actions in Ukraine, saying they are "not the deeds of a great nation."



(With inputs from agencies)