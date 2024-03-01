Morning news brief: Bangladesh fire, Alexei Navalny's funeral, and more

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent investigation into the killing of over 100 people in Gaza who were seeking humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, a devastating fire in a seven-story building in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has claimed at least 43 lives and left many others injured.

The US Congress has approved a short-term spending measure to prevent a government shutdown. In Russia, the family of Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, is struggling to find a hearse to transport his body to the funeral. Additionally, concerns about lower voter turnout loom over Iran's elections, with authorities fearing a decline in participation.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday (Feb 29) that the killing of more than 100 people seeking humanitarian aid in the war-torn Gaza Strip would require an effective independent investigation.

At least 43 people were killed, and numerous others sustained injuries as a massive fire broke out at a seven-story building in Bangladesh's capital city of Dhaka late Thursday (Feb 29).

The US Congress on Thursday (Feb 29) passed a short-term spending measure that would keep one set of federal agencies operating through March 8 and another set through March 22.

Hours before the funeral of Russian President Vladimir Putin's critic Alexei Navalny, his team informed that they have been facing difficulties in organising the farewell ceremony.