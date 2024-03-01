Bangladesh: 43 killed, many injured in devastating Dhaka building fire

At least 43 people were killed, and numerous others sustained injuries as a massive fire broke out at a seven-story building in Bangladesh's capital city of Dhaka late Thursday (Feb 29).

The fire department's Mohammad Shihab reportedly said that the blaze erupted in a popular biryani restaurant on Bailey Road around 9:50 pm local time. Later, it swiftly engulfed the upper floors, trapping numerous people who were present at the incident site.

After efforts by firefighters, they were able to bring the blaze under control within two hours. They also managed to rescue 75 individuals from the building, according to the fire service, media reports said.

Bangladesh's Health Minister, Samanta Lal Sen, confirmed the grim toll, stating, "So far 43 people have died from the fire." Sen, who reportedly confirmed that about 40 injured individuals were receiving medical attention at the main burn hospital, visited the medical facility as well as Dhaka Medical College Hospital nearby to take stock of the situation.

Survivors recounted harrowing tales of escape, with one restaurant manager named Sohel reportedly describing the chaotic scene, "We were at the sixth floor when we first saw smoke racing through the staircase. A lot of people rushed upstairs. We used a water pipe to climb down the building. Some of us were injured as they jumped from upstairs."

Others found themselves stranded on the rooftop, issuing desperate pleas for assistance.

A professor of environmental science Kamruzzaman Majumdar chronicled the ordeal on social media, writing, "Alhamdulillah. We are sending down all women and children including my wife and children. We all men are in rooftop. Fire service stands beside us. Fifty yet to be down." Fortunately, he was eventually rescued from the devastating blaze.

Tragically, such incidents are not uncommon in Bangladesh. Slipshod enforcement of safety regulations often exacerbates the risk of fires in residential and commercial structures in the country.

Earlier incidents

In past years, similar catastrophes have claimed numerous lives, including a fire at a food processing factory in July 2021 that resulted in the deaths of at least 52 individuals, and a blaze in several Dhaka apartment blocks in February 2019, which claimed the lives of 70 people.