US regulators give Boeing 90 days to provide quality control plan

US regulators said on Wednesday (Feb 28) that they had given Boeing 90 days to develop a plan to remedy quality control deficiencies after a significant safety incident in January. However, the FAA did not specify what action it would take if Boeing failed to reach the deadline.

In a statement after meeting top executives of the company, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Mike Whitaker said, "Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements."

"Making foundational change will require a sustained effort from Boeing's leadership, and we are going to hold them accountable every step of the way," he added.

Remarks by the FAA administrator came as Boeing was under increased scrutiny following a January 5 emergency landing that resulted in the temporary grounding of several Boeing 737 MAX planes.

A 737 MAX flown by Alaska Airlines experienced a mid-flight burst of an air panel on the fuselage, resulting in a landing with a gaping hole in the cabin. But there were no serious injuries, however, safety inspectors said the incident could have been catastrophic.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun said that "we have a clear picture of what needs to be done" because of company and independent reviews.

"Boeing will develop the comprehensive action plan with measurable criteria that demonstrates the profound change that Administrator Whitaker and the FAA demand," he added.

During a safety discussion at FAA headquarters on Tuesday, Whitaker told the top Boeing officials that the aircraft manufacturer needs a "comprehensive action plan" to tackle systemic quality control issues.