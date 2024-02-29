Canada reinstates visa requirements for Mexican travelers

In response to a recent surge in asylum claims, Canada announced on Thursday (Feb 29) the immediate reinstatement of visas for Mexican nationals visiting the country.

"Mexican citizens will have to get a visa to come to Canada from now on," Immigration Minister Marc Miller told at a news conference, explaining the need to preserve the viability of Canada's immigration and refugee system.

While Mexican citizens will generally require a visa to enter Canada, there are exceptions. Those who have held a Canadian visa in the past decade or possess a valid visa for the United States can opt for a simplified electronic travel authorization.

The decision comes as immigration data reveals a significant increase in refugee claims from Mexicans, constituting 17 per cent of all claims in Canada in 2023.

This surge contrasts sharply with the 260 claims recorded in 2016 when a previous visa requirement was lifted. However, most of the recent claims were either rejected or withdrawn by the applicants.

Minister Miller highlighted that some Mexican nationals have been using Canada as a transit point to enter the United States. He acknowledged the comparatively lower numbers compared to migrants arriving at the US southern border but emphasised the need to address the situation.

Notably, this reinstatement echoes a measure previously imposed in 2009 by a conservative government to curb a similar uptick. However, it was lifted in 2016 during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's liberal administration.

The province of Quebec recently expressed concern about the situation, sending a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau, asserting that the migrant influx had reached a breaking point and urging immediate action to manage the flow.

Minister Miller acknowledged the dissatisfaction expressed by the Mexican government in response to the newly reintroduced visa requirement.

"We attach great importance to our close ties with Mexico," he said. "Mexico is and will remain an important partner."