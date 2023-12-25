Massive migrant caravan in Mexico heads to US border, escalating challenges amid Blinken's visit

A massive caravan of migrants originating from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba, and various other nations is making its way through Mexico towards the US border on Sunday (Dec 25). This unprecedented procession, consisting of approximately 6,000 individuals, including numerous families with young children, and underscored the apparent shortcomings in the collaborative efforts of the Biden administration and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's government to curb the escalating flow of migrants seeking entry into the United States.

The Christmas Eve caravan commenced its journey from Tapachula, near Mexico's southern border with Guatemala, just days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken's scheduled visit to Mexico City.

Blinken will travel to Mexico on December 27 and will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall. US State Secretary "will discuss unprecedented irregular migration in the Western Hemisphere and identify ways Mexico and the United States will address border security challenges, including actions to enable the reopening of key ports of entry across our shared border," the State Department said in a press release.

Despite previous attempts by Mexican authorities to dissuade such migrations by employing tactics where security forces observe and wait for the caravan to tire out, the current caravan's sheer size indicated a persistence of migrant flows that has been challenging to curb.

Individuals within the caravan, such as Cristian Rivera from Honduras, expressed their frustrations, citing prolonged waiting periods without resolution.

“We’ve been waiting here for three or four months without an answer," Rivera said adding, “Hopefully with this march, there will be a change and we can get the permission we need to head north.”

In May, President Lopez Obrador agreed to receive migrants rejected by the US, including those from Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba, who did not adhere to specific migration rules. However, the effectiveness of this deal in curbing post-pandemic migration looks insufficient, given the renewed surge in migrant numbers.

As the US heads for presidential polls early next year, the migrant crisis along the country's borders remains the most debated issue.

López Obrador reportedly confirmed US officials' request for Mexico to enhance efforts in impeding migrants at its southern border. In return, he insisted on increased US development aid for migrants' home nations and the easing or removal of sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela.