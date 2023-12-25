Ukraine detains top defence official amidst allegations of $40mn fraud

Ukraine has detained a senior official from the Defence Ministry over allegations that he embezzled $40 million regarding an artillery shells contract.

The country’s intelligence agency Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said that the illegal act took place in December last year, when the official awarded the contract to a special export company to purchase artillery shells.

"As a result of complex measures in Kyiv the head of one of the Main Departments of the Ministry of Defense involved in the [procurement of] equipment was detained," the SBU said on Facebook.

The official was immediately removed from his position and arrested, while legal proceedings were also launched. He faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

Details about the alleged embezzlement

According to the SBU, an original artillery contract was signed in December, but it was replaced by a more favourable contract signed with the same manufacturer. The second contract eliminated intermediaries and reduced the delivery time as well as the procurement cost.

However, the said defence official extended the original, less favourable contract, while funds estimated at $40 million were transferred to the accounts of an affiliated foreign intermediary firm.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said it was trying to recover the funds by terminating the contract altogether as no delivery has been made yet.

USA’s concerns over corruption in Ukraine

Earlier in October, the US, the prime financer of Ukraine’s war machinery, had expressed concerns over governmental corruption in the war-ravaged nation.

Officials indicated that certain kinds of US aid would be linked to Ukraine’s eagerness to implement institutional reforms, aiming at eradicating corruption.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to the US earlier this month and tried to address those concerns.

Ukraine, which is also hopeful of joining the European Union, has also faced pressure from the bloc regarding its corruption problem.

According to Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index, Ukraine ranks 116th among 180 countries.