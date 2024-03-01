Netanyahu says military operation to continue until ‘total victory’ as death toll in Gaza crosses 30,000-mark

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday (Feb 29), reiterated that Israel will continue its military operation in Gaza until “total victory” and highlighted the importance of the elimination of Hamas battalions. Meanwhile, the death toll in the besieged Palestinian enclave crossed 30,000, marking a grim milestone as the war approaches its fifth month.

‘Delusional, unrealistic Hamas demands’

The Israeli PM began the televised press conference by expressing his condolences for the attack in the occupied West Bank where two Israelis were killed after a suspected Palestinian gunman opened fire, said the Israeli military and the medics.

The Israeli military said a gunman had opened fire, Thursday afternoon outside the settlement of Eli at a gas station and was “neutralised” by security forces.

Israel is making relentless efforts to get its hostages back, said Netanyahu, adding that it is "too early" to say if a deal between Hamas and Israel will take place.

“We are running into a brick wall of delusional, unrealistic Hamas demands,” said the Israeli PM. Hamas “knows its demands are delusional and is not even trying to move close to an area of agreement,” he added.

The Israeli PM said he has secured “freedom of operation” for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in Gaza despite mounting pressure from other countries as well as the international media.

He added, “The current freedom of action for the security forces is unprecedented since the establishment of the state.”

Operation in Rafah

The Israeli PM said that the IDF has a clear plan for fighting in Rafah which includes evacuating civilians, addressing humanitarian needs and honouring international law.

“Victory over Hamas requires the destruction of all the remaining Hamas battalions – in the center of Gaza and in Rafah,” said Netanyahu.

The Israeli military’s plan to launch a ground operation in Rafah – where an estimated 1.4 million Palestinian civilians have sought refuge – has been under fire since it was first pitched with officials from several countries warning that it would lead to a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

“The prospect of an Israeli ground assault on Rafah would take the nightmare being inflicted on people in Gaza into a new dimension,” Volker Turk told the United Nations Human Rights Council, on Thursday (Feb 29).

He also fails to “see how such an operation could be consistent with the binding provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice.”

US support

When asked about United States President Joe Biden apparently calling him an a**hole the Israeli PM noted that the White House has denied the report, and said it “doesn’t influence me in the slightest.”

Netanyahu also reportedly took credit for US support for Israel amid the ongoing war, saying despite international pressure to end the war before its goals are achieved, a Harvard-Harris poll showed 82 per cent of Americans support Israel.

He added that broad support “gives us the strength to continue the campaign until Hamas is destroyed.”

Gaza death toll crosses 30,000-mark: Gaza health ministry

At least 30,035 people, mostly women and children, have been killed and 70,457 wounded in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant group since October 7, said the Hamas-run health ministry, on Thursday (Feb 29).

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel after Hamas launched its October 7 attack on southern Israel and more than 250 people were taken as hostages, according to the Israeli officials.