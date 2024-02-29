Biden says firing on Gazans seeking food aid to ‘complicate’ ceasefire talks; 'attack' garners int’l criticism

President Joe Biden, on Thursday (Feb 29), said that the United States is looking into the competing claims made by Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas over the deadly incident in Gaza.

The Hamas-run health ministry has alleged that 112 Palestinians who were seeking food aid were killed after Israeli forces opened fire.

Meanwhile, the Israeli forces have claimed that a “violent gathering” erupted around the trucks delivering humanitarian aid prompting soldiers to fire warning shots and that their gunfire caused some 10 casualties out of the hundreds reported. It also said that some Palestinians were run over by the aid trucks.

Gaza ceasefire unlikely for now: Biden

On Thursday, the US president said that they were checking “competing versions” of the incident. “We’re checking that out right now,” said the US president.

WATCH | Israel War: Gaza claims Israeli troops fire on crowd at food aid point He added, “There’s two competing versions of what happened. I don’t have an answer yet.”

Earlier this week, Biden said that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages held by the Palestinian militant group would be possible to implement by Monday (March 4), but he is not so sure if that’s the case anymore.

“I know it will,” Biden told reporters when asked whether the incident would complicate the ceasefire talks, as he left the White House for a visit to the state of Texas to assess the situation at the US-Mexico border.

White House mourns the loss of lives

After the deadly incident in Gaza, the White House released a statement saying that it was a “serious incident” and that they are “looking into the reports.”

“We mourn the loss of innocent life and recognise the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where innocent Palestinians are just trying to feed their families,” said the White House.

It added, “This underscores the importance of expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including through a potential temporary ceasefire.”

Italy calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and called on Israel to protect Palestinian civilians.

“The tragic deaths in Gaza demand an immediate ceasefire to facilitate more humanitarian aid, the release of hostages and the protection of civilians. We strongly urge Israel to protect the people in Gaza and to rigorously ascertain facts and responsibilities,” said Tajani, in a post on X.

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, expressed her “deep dismay and concern” over the violence and called on Israel to “urgently ascertain the dynamics of the incident and relative responsibilities”.

Egypt condemns attack

“We condemn the inhumane Israeli targeting of…unarmed Palestinian civilians in the Nabulsi roundabout in the northern Gaza,” said the Egyptian foreign ministry, in a statement.

It added, “We consider targeting peaceful citizens rushing to pick up their share of aid a shameful crime and a flagrant violation of international law.”

Jordan condemns attack on Gazans

“We condemn the Israeli occupation forces’ brutal targeting of the gathering of Palestinians who were waiting for aid on the Nabulsi roundabout near Al-Rashid Street in Gaza,” said Jordan’s foreign ministry.

‘Ugly massacre’: Palestinian Authority

The office of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned what they called an “ugly massacre conducted by the Israeli occupation army this morning”.

“The killing of this large number of innocent civilian victims who risked their livelihood is an integral part of the genocidal war committed by the occupation government against our people,” said the presidential office, as quoted by Wafa news agency.

‘Life is draining out of Gaza’

Martin Griffiths, UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs took to X and said he is “appalled at the reported killing and injury of hundreds of people during a transfer of aid supplies west of Gaza City.”

He added, “Life is draining out of Gaza at terrifying speed.”

The chief of the UN Palestinian aid agency (UNRWA) said Gaza has experienced “another day from hell” as the death toll according to the Hamas-run health ministry crossed the 30,000 mark.

"Gaza reaches an unprecedented reported death toll of 30,000 Palestinians killed, while an additional 100 people are reportedly killed and 700 injured when they were desperately trying to get lifesaving humanitarian aid from a convoy," said Philippe Lazzarini, in a post on X.



He added, "Neither UNRWA nor any other UN agency were involved in this distribution. When will this madness end?"

Belgium deputy PM ‘horrified’

Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium Petra De Sutter took to X and said she is “horrified” by the “news of today’s massacre on over 100 Palestinian citizens.”

She added, “Murdering people queueing for essential humanitarian aid? This is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and fully goes against the (International Court of Justice’s) provisional measures.”

