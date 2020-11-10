Morning news brief: Armenia-Azerbaijan's truce, update on Covid vaccine, and more

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on a deal with Russia to end conflict

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on another deal with Russia to end weeks of fierce clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh | READ MORE

Brazil halts trials of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

Brazil's health regulator has suspended clinical trials of a Chinese-developed Covid-19 vaccine after an "adverse incident" involving a volunteer recipient | READ MORE

US justice chief authorises investigation into voting irregularities

US Attorney General Bill Barr has given federal prosecutors blanket authorisation to open a probe into voting irregularities, as President Donald Trump claimed that he lost the presidential election due to fraud | READ MORE

Two new cases of Covid-19 in the White House, reports say

Two more people close to the incumbent president of the US, Donald Trump, have tested positive for the coronavirus | READ MORE

US grants emergency approval to 'Bamlanivimab' Covid-19 antibodies

The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted emergency approval to a synthetic antibody treatment against Covid-19 developed by Eli Lilly, after the drug was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits | READ MORE

US to impose sanctions on Iranians for violence against protesters

The United States is planning to impose sanctions as early as next week on Iranians involved in a violent crackdown against anti-government demonstrations in Tehran a year ago | READ MORE

'Lockdown' is Collins Dictionary Word of the Year in 2020

Lockdown, the noun that has come to characterise endless lives over the world in 2020, has been named expression of the year by Collins Dictionary | READ MORE

McDonald's announces it's making plant-based 'meat' for 'McPlant' menu

Burger chain McDonald's Corp revealed on Monday that it's making plant-based 'meat' for the 'McPlant' menu | READ MORE