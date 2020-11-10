US to impose sanctions on Iranians for violence against protesters

The United States is planning to impose sanctions as early as next week on Iranians involved in a violent crackdown against anti-government demonstrations in Tehran a year ago.

The sanctions announcement was reportedly timed to the one-year anniversary of what may have been the bloodiest repression of protesters in Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Sources said the sanctions have been in the works for months and are the latest in a long series of US penalties imposed on Iran by President Donald Trump.

According to Reuters, about 1,500 people were killed during less than two weeks of unrest that started on November 15, 2019. The toll included at least 17 teenagers and about 400 women as well as members of the Iranian security forces and police.

Iran's Interior Ministry has said around 225 people were killed during the protests, which erupted after state media announced that gas prices would rise by as much as 200% and the revenue would be used to help needy families.

Trump two years ago abandoned the 2015 Iran nuclear deal struck by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and has since restored harsh US economic sanctions designed to force Tehran into a wider negotiation on curbing its nuclear programme, development of ballistic missiles and support for regional proxy forces.

Several sources played down a media report that the Trump administration planned a flood of sanctions before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20. Biden, who was Obama's vice president, defeated Trump in last week's US election.

Biden has previously said he will return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal under which Tehran agreed to restrict its nuclear program in return for relief from US and other sanctions, if the Iranian government resumes compliance.

Two weeks ago, the US Treasury slapped counterterrorism sanctions on key players in Iran’s oil sector for supporting the Quds Force, the elite paramilitary arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

