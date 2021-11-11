Morning news brief: Afghanistan's 'ghost army', COP26 and more

Former Afghan minister Khalid Payenda said most of the 300,000-strong army and police force "did not exist" and that generals added the phantom personnel to official lists so they could take their wages. In an announcement at the COP26 summit, the world's two biggest CO2 emitters pledged to cooperate. As Germany continues to battle with the fourth wave of deadly coronavirus, a top virologist has warned that a further 100,000 people can die.

Taliban easily won Afghanistan because 300,000-strong army did not exist: Ex-finance minister





Khalid Payenda said most of the 300,000-strong army and police officers did not exist and that generals added the phantom personnel to official lists so they could take their wages.

COP26: US and China issue joint pledge to boost climate co-operation





The pact also asks for "concrete and realistic" rules on decarbonisation, methane emissions reduction, and deforestation prevention.

'Real emergency': Top virologist warns of 100,000 deaths as cases continue to surge in Germany



Saxony has the highest seven-day infection rate in Germany with 459 cases per 100,000 people. The German state has now banned unvaccinated people from bars, restaurants, public events and leisure facilities.



