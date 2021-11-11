COP26: US and China issue joint pledge to boost climate co-operation

In an unexpected declaration at the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, China and the United States agreed to increase climate cooperation over the next decade.

In a joint declaration, the world's two largest CO2 emitters promised to act.

The countries declared an agreement to redouble efforts to combat climate change with "concrete steps" in an official joint statement released at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.



The two most carbon-polluting countries said their agreement calls for "enhanced climate action in the 2020s" based on the 2015 Paris climate agreement guidelines, including a new stronger emission reduction target in 2025.

The pact also asks for "concrete and realistic" rules on decarbonisation, methane emissions reduction, and deforestation prevention.



"Both sides recognise that there is a gap between the current effort and the Paris Agreement goals, so we will jointly strengthen climate action," China’s climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said in announcing the agreement on Wednesday.

Xie stated that the agreement will include "specific measures" for further action this decade, and that both nations will "operate on the finalisation of the Paris Agreement rulebook" at the UN climate summit in Glasgow.

The United States and China are responsible for around 40% of global carbon pollution.

According to US climate envoy John Kerry, the nations also agreed to limit methane emissions, and the deal with China was a show of support for a successful United Nations climate conference.

Last week, US President Joe Biden stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping had "walked away" from the climate catastrophe by failing to attend the COP26 session.

China retaliated at the time, but relations appear to have warmed up ahead of long-awaited bilateral talks next week.

(With inputs from agencies)