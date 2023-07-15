Morning brief: Russia-Ukraine war updates, further rain predicted in Delhi, and more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned citizens on Friday (July 14) that Russia had been putting all resources into a campaign aimed at halting Ukrainian troops from taking forth the counter-offensive. "We must all understand very clearly, as clearly as possible, that Russian forces in our southern and eastern lands are doing everything they can in order to stop our soldiers," President Zelensky said in his nightly address.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the citizens that Russia has been putting all its resources into a campaign which is aimed at halting Kyiv's troops from taking forth the counter-offensive. The statement came at a time when the top general reported about Kyiv's new progress on the southern front.





After wreaking havoc on Delhiites for the last few days, the raging Yamuna finally showed some signs of calmness on Saturday. The water level of the river came down to 207.58 metres from 208.40 metres a day earlier, which led to the water level at the Old Railway Bridge gradually recede.

The recent outbreak of wildfires in western Canada is sending a plume of unhealthy smoke into the United States. According to a report by CNN on Friday (July 14), the smoke is moving into the Northern Plains and will spread into the Upper Midwest. The smoke could also issues in Iowa and Illinois, including Chicago.

Taiwan announced its plans to construct a new generation of biosafety research and development facilities for bolstering its defence against the ongoing biological warfare as pressure ramps up on the self-ruled island by the People’s Liberation Army.