Russia throwing all its resources to halt Ukraine's troops on counteroffensive, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Russia has been putting all its resources into a campaign which is aimed at halting Kyiv's troops from taking forth the counter-offensive. The statement came at a time when the top general reported about Kyiv's new progress on the southern front. However, Ukrainian military analysts have stated that things have been difficult for Ukrainian forces as they make efforts to advance southward. A counter-offensive was launched by Ukraine to re-capture swathes of land in southern and eastern Ukraine which were earlier captured by Russian forces after they invaded Kyiv in February 2022.

The counter-offensive has been aiming at capturing villages in the southeast as part of the drive towards areas near the eastern city of Bakhmut and the Sea of Azov, which were captured in May by Russian forces after months of battles.



Meanwhile, Russia has claimed that its forces have repelled attacks by Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donetsk region, which includes regions around Bakhmut.



"We must all understand very clearly, as clearly as possible, that Russian forces in our southern and eastern lands are doing everything they can in order to stop our soldiers," said Zelensky in his nightly video address, after he held a meeting with top commanders on Friday. "And every thousand metres we advance, every success of every combat brigade deserves our gratitude,” he added.

Russian forces claim to repel 16 Ukrainian attacks

After the meeting, Commander of Ukrainian forces in the south General Oleksander Tarnavskyi said that his troops were "systematically moving the enemy out of their positions". Taking to Telegram, he wrote that in the past 24 hours, enemy losses were equivalent to at least 200.