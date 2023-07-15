Taiwan refutes reports of developing 'bioweapons', says new biosafety lab for bolstering defence

Taiwan announced its plans to construct a new generation of biosafety research and development facilities for bolstering its defence against biological warfare as pressure ramps up on the self-ruled island by the People’s Liberation Army. However, the country's authorities emphasised that the project will not develop biological weapons. “The (planned construction) is in response to the rise of highly contagious pathogens in recent years,” stated Taiwan’s defence ministry on Monday it was reported by a local news outlet that Taiwan was asked by the United States to develop weaponised biological agents. The report was refuted by Taipei.

The ministry stated that in enhancing to increasing the ability of Taiwan to detect counter-weaponised biological agents, the facilities which have been planned and will be built by the ministry’s Medical Affairs Bureau, will also strengthen the ability of the island to prevent a pandemic.



Taiwan has been facing constant threats from Beijing which considers the island as part of its territory and has vowed to take it back under its control – by force if required. Many countries, including the United States, have not yet recognised Taiwan as an independent state, however, they oppose any unilateral change being brought by force in the cross-strait status quo.

Cross-strait tensions escalate

Since August, cross-strait tensions have escalated as military activities around Taiwan were intensified by the PLA, which included sending warplanes over the median line almost every day.



Speaking about the biosafety lab, bureau spokesman Yang Chung-chi said, “In dealing with nuclear and biological warfare, the military emphasises defence and protection. The purpose of building a P4 lab by the National Defence Medical Centre is primarily for detection of the pathogens of diseases and pandemics in order to find countermeasures.”



Yang stated that the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction has been signed by Taiwan, which places a ban on the production, acquisition, development and retention of biological and toxin weapons.