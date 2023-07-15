Recent Canadian wildfires sending plumes of unhealthy smoke into US

The recent outbreak of wildfires in western Canada is sending plumes of unhealthy smoke into the United States. According to a report by CNN on Friday (July 14), the smoke is moving into the Northern Plains and will spread into the Upper Midwest. The smoke could also cause issues in Iowa and Illinois, including Chicago. On Friday, there was a drop in air quality in parts of Montana and North Dakota to code red, and to code orange in Minnesota, the report said citing airnow.gov.

The report added that parts of the US would be at risk of smoke for the foreseeable future depending on weather patterns and fire flareups as Canada is experiencing its worst fire season on record. Over 23 million acres have been burnt so far this year. 19-yr-old firefighter killed; PM Trudeau pays tribute A 19-year-old woman firefighter was killed in western Canada on Thursday after a tree fell on her and she was trapped under it while battling one of the wildfires. In a statement, the federal police said the firefighter was found by her team after being found trapped under a fallen tree while clearing brush in a remote area where a small fire had broken out. She was airlifted to a hospital where she died.

According to the British Columbia General Employees Union (BCGEU), the incident occurred outside the town of Revelstoke in British Columbia. This was the first death reported on the ground since the beginning of the fire season.

Paying tributes to the firefighter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "At this incredibly difficult time, I’m sending my deepest condolences to her family, her friends, and her fellow firefighters."

"We must never forget the risks these heroes take every time they run toward the danger. To firefighters in British Columbia and across the country who are doing just that to keep us safe: Thank you. We are inspired by your courage, and grateful for your service," Prime Minister Trudeau added.

