Morning brief: India set to launch Chandrayaan-3, PM Modi receives France’s highest civilian award

India sits on the precipice of history as the country's premier space organisation ISRO gears up to launch Chandrayaan-3. This will be India's second attempt at a soft landing on the lunar surface, having missed the mark by a whisker during the previous endeavour. In other news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred France's highest civilian award during his visit to the European country.

Click on headlines to read more:

India's space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is ready to launch a rocket in an attempt to land a rover on the moon. If all goes well, India is looking forward at a Lunar soft landing around August 23 or in the following days

French President Emmanuel Macron conferred Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the country's highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, during his official visit to France.

Ukraine received delivery of cluster bombs sent by the United States, a kind of weapon which remains banned in more than 100 nations. The warring nation, however, pledged to use them only to disrupt concentrations of enemy soldiers.