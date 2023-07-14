LIVE Updates Chandrayaan-3: India successfully launches rocket to land spacecraft on Moon
India successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 on Friday (July 14) from its main spaceport in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh at 2:35pm local time (0905 GMT). Thousands of people were gathered at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, to witness this historic feat when a Launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3-M4) rocket carried Chandrayaan-3. If all goes well, India is looking forward to a lunar soft landing around August 23 or in the following days. ISRO will provide the updates.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently in France as the Guest of Honour for this year’s Bastille Day Parade which also witnessed the participation from the Indian army, Navy and Air Force, took to Twitter and congratulated the team at ISRO for the successful launch.
Speaking at a press conference after the launch, ISRO chief said, "Let's pray for this (success of Chandrayaan-3), if this happens very well, we will have Chandrayaan-4."
Congratulations India and #ISRO on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3! Proud the @CanberraDSN in Australia 🇦🇺 is supporting communications as #Chandrayaan3 heads on its way to the Moon 🌘. @isro @AusSpaceAgency @CSIRO #MissionMoon https://t.co/05u39ynFts— Australian High Commission India (@AusHCIndia) July 14, 2023
Speaking to the press after the successful launch of ISRO Chandrayaan-3, Indian Minister of State Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said, India has taken a lead in space technology… Today Americans also value Indian talent and astronauts..
Infact they are looking to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station…I am so proud that we all witnessed the history in making… I also thank PM Modi and congratulate the ISRO team.
Addressing a press conference after Chandrayaan-3's successful launch, Indian Minister of State Science & Technology said, "This is also a vindication of the dream seen by the founding fathers of ISRO, Vikram Sarabhai and others who were constrained of resources but they had confidence in abundance...This is also a befitting tribute to Vikram Sarabhai and happening at a time when we are entering 25 years of Amrit Kaal."
He added, "The entire mission is totally indigenous, living up to the mantra of Aamtmanirbhar Bharat and in the years to come it also reiterates India's role as a global player in the world arena."
ISRO chief S Somanath, on Thursday, said that if all goes normal Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the Moon, on August 23 around 5:47 pm (local time).
This comes as the mission marks India's third lunar mission and second attempt to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's surface. So far, only three countries have successfully landed spacecraft on the airless lunar surface.
Amit Shah said, "India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartfelt congratulations to the ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish."
#WATCH | #Chandrayaan3 project director P Veeramuthuvel and ISRO chief S Somanath share their delight after the LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched it into orbit.— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
"Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. Health of the Spacecraft is normal," says… pic.twitter.com/nL52Ue5e7D
LVM3 M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2023
LVM3 M4 vehicle🚀 successfully launched Chandrayaan-3🛰️ into orbit.
-Chandrayaan-3 successfully blasted off at scheduled time from Sriharikota.
-L110: Liquid fuel rocket separated.
-The launch has been a success.
ISRO team continues to monitor the progress of Moon mission Chandrayaan-3.
#WATCH | ISRO team monitors the progress of Moon mission Chandrayaan 3 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota pic.twitter.com/wZDI3ppX8b— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.
Chandrayaan means "moon vehicle" in Sanskrit and the rocket includes a two-metre tall lander designed to deploy a rover near the lunar south pole.
The lander is expected to remain functional for two weeks running a series of experiments.
Ahead of the launch, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet: "14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation."
This is a follow-up mission to its failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface.
The rover will embark on a journey lasting slightly over a month before landing on the Moon's surface later in August, around 23rd of that month.
A successful landing would make India the fourth country — after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China — to achieve the feat.
#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches #Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. pic.twitter.com/KwqzTLglnK
India successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 on Friday (July 14) from its main spaceport in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh at 2:35pm local time (0905 GMT).
Thousands of were gathered at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota to witness this historic feat when a Launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3-M4) rocket carried Chandrayaan-3.
The Moon mission, which has a price tag of around $74.6 million, aims to successfully land a rover to explore the lunar surface.
Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State Science and Technology at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota as Chandrayaan 3, moon mission countdown continues.
#WATCH | Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State Science & Technology at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota as Chandrayaan 3, moon mission countdown continues pic.twitter.com/9rrjdL0e3E— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
Chandrayaan means "moon vehicle" in Sanskrit. It is built on a budget of just under $75 million.
The rocket includes a 2m tall lander designed to deploy a rover near the lunar south pole, where it is expected to remain functional for two weeks running a series of experiments.
So far, only the United States, the former Soviet Union and China have made successful lunar landing. Japanese attempt earlier this year ended with the lander crashing.
#WATCH | Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 22 ft long sand art of Chandrayaan 3 with the installation of 500 steel bowls with the message "Bijayee Bhava", at Puri beach in Odisha, yesterday.— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
The Indian Space Research Organisation's third lunar exploration mission,… pic.twitter.com/Gr4SNEZDEy
#WATCH | Over 200 schools students arrive at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh to watch the launch of #Chandrayaan3— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
"...I feel very confident, I want to become an astronaut like Kalpana Chawla. I am excited..," says a student, Subhashini.
A teacher,… pic.twitter.com/hbJmpgjKWn
14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation. pic.twitter.com/EYTcDphaES— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023
This mission aims to put a lander and a rover on the moon’s South Pole.
The Chandryaan-3 will be launched by Launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3), also known as Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III.
LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
The launch is scheduled for July 14, 2023, at 2:35pm IST from SDSC, Sriharikota, India.
'Chandra Preedhi Homam', a 2hr puja being performed for the Moon God at Kailasanathar temple #thanjavur #tamilnadu, ahead of the #Chandrayaan3 liftoff at 2:35pm— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) July 14, 2023
Temple offcl tells me- Puja is meant to clear all obstacles for CY3, we did so for earlier CY missions also#india pic.twitter.com/kQMuOgxKAB
"The countdown is progressing at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. Propellant filling in the L110 stage is completed. Propellant filling in the C25 stage is commencing," ISRO said in a tweet.
Moon has always intrigued scientists, philosophers, space enthusiasts and commoners alike. Many attempts have been made in the past to reach the moon and to look for the probability of life on its surface. What has been even more fascinating for science buffs is its South Pole, which is the southernmost point on the Moon.
"The Chandrayaan-3 launch is at 2:35pm tomorrow, our strong and big rocket LVM3 will launch this mission. Tomorrow, Chandrayaan-3 will start its long journey and orbit the Earth, thereafter it will slowly travel to the moon over the next 30 days. If all goes well, we are looking at a Lunar soft-landing around 23rd August or in the following days," ISRO chief S Somanath said on Thursday.
He said that each of the previous missions was successful in its own way and added, "I need the blessings of Changalamma Devi (the temple's presiding deity), so I came here for praying for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission."
All eyes on Sriharikota, a barrier island off the Bay of Bengal coast in Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh, as India is all set to launch its latest attempt at an unmanned moon landing with Chandrayaan-3.