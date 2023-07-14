LIVE Updates Chandrayaan-3: India successfully launches rocket to land spacecraft on Moon

Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.

Chandrayaan means "moon vehicle" in Sanskrit and the rocket includes a two-metre tall lander designed to deploy a rover near the lunar south pole.

The lander is expected to remain functional for two weeks running a series of experiments.

Ahead of the launch, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet: "14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation."

This is a follow-up mission to its failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface.

The rover will embark on a journey lasting slightly over a month before landing on the Moon's surface later in August, around 23rd of that month.

A successful landing would make India the fourth country — after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China — to achieve the feat.