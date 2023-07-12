Chandrayaan-3: India's third moon mission to launch on July 14. Here's how to watch the historic launch live

Chandrayaan-3 launch: India is all set to launch its third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 on July 14. The lunar mission by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aims to put a lander and a rover on the moon’s South Pole. The Chandryaan-3 will be launched by Launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3), also known as Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III.

The primary aim of the third moon mission, worth Rs 615 crore ($82 million), is to achieve a successful soft landing of the lander on the moon, followed by the deployment of a rover to carry out a range of experiments. Chandrayaan-3: Launch date and time ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to launch on Friday, July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The launch will take place at 2:35 pm IST. After a successful launch, the lander of Chandrayaan-3 is expected to embark on a journey lasting slightly over a month. It is then expected to soft-land on the lunar surface on August 23-24. Chandrayaan-3: Where and how to watch the launch live? Anyone interested in watching the launch live from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre’s Launch View Gallery can do so by registering on the link provided by ISRO's official Twitter account.

Interested candidates can stream the launch online in real-time on the ISRO official YouTube channel or Doordarshan. LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Vehicle electrical tests completed.



Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at https://t.co/J9jd8ylRcC — ISRO (@isro) July 7, 2023 × Chandrayaan-3: Will India achieve a successful soft landing on moon this time? Chandrayaan-3 is the third instalment of the Chandrayaan series and India's second attempt to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's surface. Only three countries have successfully landed spacecraft on the airless lunar surface.

Ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 launch, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath on Monday said that they “will be able to do a soft landing on the Moon” during the mission.

In order to achieve this feat, many changes and new additions are made to the third instalment of the Chandrayaan series. It consists of an indigenous Lander module (LM), a Propulsion module (PM), and a rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for interplanetary missions.

The Lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

The propulsion module will carry the lander from launch vehicle injection to the final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit and separate the two.

(With inputs from agencies)

