Countdown begins: ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-3 on July 14 | All details here
Story highlights
ISRO accomplished a notable milestone earlier this week as it successfully merged the encapsulated assembly of Chandrayaan-3 with the LVM3 launch vehicle at SDSC. This achievement represents a pivotal advancement in the mission's preparation, propelling it closer to its upcoming launch.
ISRO accomplished a notable milestone earlier this week as it successfully merged the encapsulated assembly of Chandrayaan-3 with the LVM3 launch vehicle at SDSC. This achievement represents a pivotal advancement in the mission's preparation, propelling it closer to its upcoming launch.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) revealed on Thursday that the upcoming moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, is scheduled to be launched on July 14. The launch will take place at 2:35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, using ISRO's new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3, which will carry an integrated module, as per ANI reports.
ISRO took to Twitter to unveil the official launch date for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The agency tweeted, "Announcing the launch of Chandrayaan-3: LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The launch is now scheduled for July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST from SDSC, Sriharikota."
Announcing the launch of Chandrayaan-3:— ISRO (@isro) July 6, 2023
🚀LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 🛰️Mission:
The launch is now scheduled for
📆July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST
from SDSC, Sriharikota
Stay tuned for the updates!
Chandrayaan-3 integration completed ahead of launch
Earlier this week, ISRO achieved a significant milestone by integrating the encapsulated assembly of Chandrayaan-3 with the launch vehicle LVM3 at SDSC. This successful integration marks a crucial step forward in preparing for the upcoming mission.
Demonstrating lunar landing and exploration capabilities
Chandrayaan-3 serves as a successor to the Chandrayaan-2 mission, with the primary objective of demonstrating end-to-end capabilities in safe lunar landing and exploration. The mission is equipped with scientific instruments designed to study various aspects of the lunar environment, including the thermophysical properties of the lunar regolith, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment, and elemental composition near the landing site.
Also watch | India aims for the moon again: ISRO says Chandrayaan 3 good to go
Overcoming setbacks: Marching forward
Earlier this year, in March, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully completed essential tests, validating its ability to withstand the challenging vibration and acoustic conditions experienced during launch. This achievement showcased the spacecraft's resilience and readiness to tackle the demanding lunar mission.
India's previous lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, launched on July 22, 2019, from the Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota. Unfortunately, the mission encountered a setback when the Vikram lunar lander failed to make a successful landing on the Moon's surface, resulting in a crash on September 6.
As ISRO prepares for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the focus remains on overcoming past challenges and realising the ambitious goals of lunar exploration and scientific discovery.
(With inputs from agencies)
WATCH WION LIVE HERE: