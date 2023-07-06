Countdown begins: ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-3 on July 14 | All details here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) revealed on Thursday that the upcoming moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, is scheduled to be launched on July 14. The launch will take place at 2:35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, using ISRO's new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3, which will carry an integrated module, as per ANI reports.

ISRO took to Twitter to unveil the official launch date for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The agency tweeted, "Announcing the launch of Chandrayaan-3: LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The launch is now scheduled for July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST from SDSC, Sriharikota."

Chandrayaan-3 integration completed ahead of launch

Earlier this week, ISRO achieved a significant milestone by integrating the encapsulated assembly of Chandrayaan-3 with the launch vehicle LVM3 at SDSC. This successful integration marks a crucial step forward in preparing for the upcoming mission.

Demonstrating lunar landing and exploration capabilities

Chandrayaan-3 serves as a successor to the Chandrayaan-2 mission, with the primary objective of demonstrating end-to-end capabilities in safe lunar landing and exploration. The mission is equipped with scientific instruments designed to study various aspects of the lunar environment, including the thermophysical properties of the lunar regolith, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment, and elemental composition near the landing site.