Chandrayaan-3: What makes Moon's south pole so fascinating?

India is just two days away from embarking on its journey to the lunar surface. The moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 will be the third such lunar mission of the country. A mission that was started as a dream by some scientists has now become the pride of the country’s commoners. The history will be made on July 14, when Launch Vehicle Mark- III will take the Chandrayaan-3’s lander and rover to the moon’s surface.

Moon has always intrigued scientists, philosophers, space enthusiasts and commoners alike. Many attempts have been made in the past to reach the moon and to look for the probability of life on its surface. What has been even more fascinating for science buffs is its South Pole, which is the southernmost point on the Moon. Moon’s South Pole: What makes it so fascinating? Moon’s South Pole, also known as the lunar south pole is of special interest to scientists because of the occurrence of water ice in permanently shadowed areas around it. The lunar south pole has craters on its surface that are unique in their own way, as sunlight is not able to reach their interiors.

NASA even claims that some craters in the moon’s south pole have not received sunlight for billions of years and the temperatures here could dip as low as -203 degrees Celsius.

This is why these craters are cold traps that contain a fossil record of hydrogen, water ice, and other volatiles dating from the early Solar System. Considering these cold temperatures, the matter trapped in the southern lunar region wouldn’t have witnessed much change over the years and could thereby hold clues to early life.

These factors make the southern lunar pole fascinating for scientific investigations. Explorations to Moon’s South Pole Several nations have explored or tried to explore this particular region on the lunar south pole.

In 2008, ISRO developed a Moon Impact Probe (MIP), which separated from the moon-orbiting Chandrayaan-1 on 14 November 2008 at 20:06 IST and after nearly 25 minutes crashed as planned, near the rim of Shackleton Crater. Shackleton is an impact crater in the lunar south pole. With this mission, India became the first nation to hard land or impact the lunar south pole.

India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2, which was launched on 22 July 2019, attempted to soft-land on the south polar region of the moon. But unfortunately, the lander failed to land safely, losing communication barely 335 metres from the ground.

With the third instalment of the Chandrayaan series, India will attempt to soft land on the lunar south pole this time.



