Ukraine receives delivery of cluster munitions, pledges its limited use

Ukraine received delivery of cluster bombs sent by the United States.The warring nation, however, pledged to use them only to disrupt concentrations of enemy soldiers.



Cluster munitions remain banned in more than 100 nations. Russia, Ukraine and the United States have not signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans stockpiling, production, use and transfer of the weapons



Southern military district or Tavria's spokesperson Valeryi Shershen on Thursday (July 13) confirmed his commander's announcement that the weapons were delivered a week after the US confirmed it would be providing cluster bombs to Ukraine as part of an $800-million security package. Their arrival was also announced by the Pentagon.



The shipment of cluster munitions was denounced by Moscow. On Thursday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu threatened that Russia may opt to deploy similar weaponry if it faces their use.

Ukrainian officials stated that the deployment of cluster bombs is justified in view of the mining of vast expanse of lands which Russia has seized.

"This will further demotivate Russian occupying forces and fundamentally change things in favour of the Ukrainian armed forces," Shershen said while speaking to US-funded Radio Liberty.

After more than 500 days of ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine started a counter-offensive which focused on capturing many villages in the southeast and reclaiming areas near the eastern city of Bakhmut, which was captured in May by Russian forces after months of fighting.



Cluster bombs to be used 'within legal framework'

Shershen said that Ukraine will be using the cluster bombs strictly within the legal framework, "only for the de-occupation of our territories.

"They will not be used on Russian territory...They will be used only in areas where Russian military forces are concentrated in order to break through enemy defences,” he added.



The assurances of Ukraine regarding cluster munitions were restated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a NATO summit on Wednesday. Till now, both countries have accused each other of using cluster bombs in the war that started after Russia's invasion in February 2022.

WATCH | US sends cluster munitions to Ukraine despite global opposition Human Rights Watch has also accused both Kyiv and Moscow of using cluster munitions.



(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.