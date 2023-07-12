Russia warns of using 'similar weapons' if US provides cluster bombs to Ukraine

In a tit-for-tat response, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned that if the United States supplies cluster bombs to Ukraine, Russia would be compelled to use similar weapons, reports said citing Russian news agencies.

Cluster munitions, also known as cluster bombs or cluster submunitions, are a type of weapon that consists of a container or shell filled with numerous smaller explosive submunitions. When the main munition is deployed, it opens up in mid-air or upon impact, releasing the submunitions over a wide area. These explosive devices are banned by over 100 countries.

Shoigu stated that while Russia possesses cluster munitions, it has refrained from using them thus far in its "military operations" in Ukraine.

However, the United States has previously accused Russia of employing cluster munitions in Ukraine, resulting in a significant number of unexploded bomblets.

The US claims that the cluster munitions it intends to provide to Ukraine have a lower failure rate compared to those used by Russia. Russia's cluster munitions more effective: Shoigu Meanwhile, the Russian defence minister said that Russia's cluster munitions are more effective than the American ones and that the Russian army is taking measures to protect its troops from such weapons.

"In the event that the United States supplies cluster munitions to Ukraine, the Russian armed forces will be forced to use similar weapons against the armed forces of Ukraine as a response," Shoigu said on Tuesday.

Moreover, Human Rights Watch has reported the use of cluster munitions by both Russia and Ukraine during the ongoing conflict, referred to by Russia as a "special military operation."

Neither the US, Russia, nor Ukraine are signatories to the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

US officials claim that they approved Ukraine's request for cluster bombs when it became apparent that Ukraine was running out of its regular artillery ammunition, and domestic production could not meet its needs.

However, several close allies of the United States, including Britain, Canada, and Germany, have expressed opposition to the use of cluster munitions.

In addition, Shoigu mentioned that Russia is significantly reducing Ukraine's counteroffensive capabilities, and Russian forces have gained ground during their own counterattack in the eastern Donetsk region.