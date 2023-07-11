Trial opens over New Zealand's 2019 White Island volcanic eruption incident that killed 22

On Tuesday, a trial opened over New Zealand's 2019 White Island volcanic eruption. The incident that triggered a massive explosion engulfed tourists and claimed the lives of 22 people while severely wounding others with burns.

In December 2019, nearly 50 tourists, mostly from Australia, were vacationing on White Island, also known as Whakaari, when burning ash and steam exploded from a volcanic vent.

The volcanic eruption off the coast of the country's North Island prompted a massive medical operation.

"This volcano eruption involved a massive explosion," prosecution barrister Kristy McDonald told Auckland District Court.

It resulted in a flow of "burning hot ash, scalding hot sea, poisonous volcanic ashes and rocks projected across the crater floor," she added.

"The pyroclastic current engulfed all those who were on the volcano with estimates of speeds of approximately 60 kilometres per hour."

As per news agency AFP reports, six parties, including two tour companies and the island's owners Whakaari Management Limited, have been charged with violation of health and safety regulations that led to the horrific incident. However, they deny any wrongdoing.

McDonald said the family owners of the island were making around NZ$1 million (US$620,000) a year before disaster struck.

"They profited from every single tourist taken to Whakaari," she told the court.

Also read: UN: Muslim countries demand action over Quran burning in Sweden Island's management failed to make adequate risk assessments McDonald revealed that though the island's management denies any wrongdoing, but it failed to make necessary risk assessments, provide personal protective equipment or ensure evacuation routes.

"The end result was that tourists and workers went to the crater of an active volcano without being properly advised of the risks," McDonald added.

According to the news agency AFP, the video footage of the incident played in the court showed people trying to flee a cloud of volcanic ash.

In one video clip, the guide spotted the eruption and shouted at the tourists to "move, quick" back to their boat. Some struggled in their desperation to flee.

The charges don't carry the threat of prison time but the parties that were found guilty could face fines of up to NZ$1.5 million.

The trial is expected to last for several weeks.

On Friday, another six firms already pleaded guilty to health and safety charges, including three helicopter tour operators that entered 11th-hour pleas.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE