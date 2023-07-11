UN: Muslim countries demand action over Quran burning in Sweden

Muslim states, including Iran and Pakistan, on Tuesday (July 11) called for accountability in the wake of the Quran burning in Sweden. The countries have said that the desecration of the Quran amounted to inciting religious hatred. The appeal has come as the United Nations is debating a contentious motion in connection with the Quran burning incident.

The motion has been brought by Pakistan in response to last month's incident. The motion seeks a report from the UN rights chief on the topic. It also calls on the states to review their laws and plug any gaps which may "impede the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred".

The debate has underlined rifts in the UN Human Rights Council. The rift is between the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) and Western members. The Western bloc is concerned about the motion's implication for free speech and challenges posed to long-held practices in rights protection.

An Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque last month, sparking outrage across the Muslim world and protests in several Pakistani cities. Pakistan leads charge "We must see this clearly for what it is: incitement to religious hatred, discrimination and attempts to provoke violence," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told the Geneva council via video, saying such acts occurred under "government sanction and with the sense of impunity".

Iran, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia echoed Bhutto-Zardari's remarks. Indonesia called the Quran burning an act of Islamophobia.

"Stop abusing freedom of expression," said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. "Silence means complicity."

Germany said the Quran burning was a "dreadful provocation" and condemned it. But the ambassador added that "freedom of speech sometimes also means to bear opinions that may seem almost unbearable".

The French envoy said human rights were about protecting people and not religions and religious symbols.

Heavy negotiations have not led to a breakthrough. A vote is expected on the issue. Such a vote would almost certainly pass since OIC countries make up 19 members of the 47-member body and also have support from China and others.

U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Turk told the council that inflammatory acts against Muslims, as well as other religions or minorities, are "offensive, irresponsible and wrong".

(With inputs from agencies)

