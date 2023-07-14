'Shame on them': SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher rips into Hollywood studios in viral speech

Hollywood studios are now facing a strike by actors who will picket outside studio premises, joining the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike that began on July 3.

The strike call came after failed negotiations between SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers).

This marks a significant moment as both actors and writers unite to demand fair compensation and protection of their rights, particularly in light of challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI). The actors' strike, the first since 1980, highlights the growing importance of addressing these concerns in the industry.

Also Read: Explained | The implications of SAG-AFTRA strike, and what lies ahead SAG-AFTRA President rips into Hollywood studios A speech by the SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher has gone viral now. Excoriating Hollywood studios, Drescher called them "disgusting" for their claims of financial losses while allocating hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. She shed light on the marginalisation, disrespect, and dishonour experienced by actors in the industry.

“What happens here is important because what’s happening to us is happening across all fields of labor, when employers make Wall Street and greed their priority and they forget about the essential contributors that make the machine run,” she said as quoted by The Guardian. "We are the victims here. We are being victimised by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us," she added.

Drescher expressed disbelief and dismay at the substantial divide between the actors' union and Hollywood studios on various issues. She slammed the studios' claims of financial hardship while simultaneously granting exorbitant CEO salaries in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

"It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history," she said.

Also Read: SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee unanimously votes for strike as talks fail What do actors want? The core concerns of actors revolve around two critical issues: fair compensation and the encroaching influence of AI.

The livelihood of many actors relies heavily on residual payments earned from their various projects, which are essential for meeting basic income requirements, such as the minimum threshold necessary to qualify for health insurance (e.g., $26,000 per year). Actors argue that the industry's revenue should be distributed in a manner that supports those who find themselves on the fringes.

Furthermore, actors are increasingly alarmed by the growing utilisation of AI to replace human performers with digitally created counterparts. This emerging trend poses a significant threat to job opportunities for actors and raises uncertainties about the future of their craft. Through their strike, actors seek to uphold the principles of equitable compensation and safeguard their positions in an industry that is increasingly exploring AI-driven alternatives. What happens next? The joint strike is poised to create significant upheaval within the industry, leading to delays in movie releases and reshuffling of TV show schedules. To mitigate the impact, studios may turn to reality programming and projects that are less reliant on guild members. However, if the strikes endure, there is a looming possibility of a near-complete shutdown of the industry. This situation presents substantial challenges for studios, including potential financial losses and the disruption of carefully planned production schedules.