Morning brief: Death toll in China quake rises to 116, latest from Israel-Hamas war, and more

At least 111 people have been killed in Gansu province after the strong, shallow tremor, according to the state broadcaster CCTV citing provincial earthquake relief headquarters. The quake struck Jishishan county in China’s northwestern province of Gansu at around 11:59 am (local time), on Monday (Dec 18) at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). Meanwhile, White House is hoping that the ongoing discussions will lead to another potential hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, according to White House spoksesperson John Kirby. You can follow WION's website for live coverage on the conflict.

The US, along with its partners, has launched Operation Prosperity Guardian in the Red Sea, which brings together the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain, to jointly address security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Spewing lava and smoke in an awe-inspiring yet frightening display, a volcano in Southwest Iceland erupted late on Monday after weeks of intense earthquake activity, Iceland's Meteorological Office said.

Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples as long as it doesn't hamper Church rituals

The Vatican said on Monday in a landmark ruling approved by Pope Francis that Roman Catholic priests can administer blessings to same-sex couples as long as they are not part of regular Church rituals or liturgies including marriage.