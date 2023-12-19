Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US forms multinational Red Sea force to deter attacks from Iranian allies
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday held a joint press conference with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv. Austin emphasised the USA's commitment to Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas while also expressing a desire for regional stability for both Palestinians and Israelis.
Simultaneously, CIA Director William Burns is meeting with Israeli and Qatari officials in Warsaw to address the hostage situation and explore the possibility of a humanitarian pause.
Inside Israel, there is growing outrage following the accidental killing of three hostages in Gaza by the country's military. Additionally, the shooting deaths of two women seeking refuge in a Catholic church during an Israeli military operation have sparked widespread condemnation.
The UN on Monday said Gaza had become the most dangerous place for journalists in the world.
Since the October 7 attacks, at least 57 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). In total, at least 64 journalists have been killed since October 7, which include four Israeli and three Lebanese journalists, the organisation said.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its Swan Atlantic, a Cayman Islands-flagged tanker, was attacked with a drone and ballistic missile launched from the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, while M/V Clara, a cargo ship, reported an explosion in the water near their location.
CENTCOM said that a US warship responded to a request from assistance from the Swan Atlantic.
The US, along with its partners, has launched Operation Prosperity Guardian in the Red Sea, which brings together the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain, to jointly address security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
“The recent escalation in reckless Houthi attacks originating from Yemen threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners, and violates international law. The Red Sea is a critical waterway that has been essential to freedom of navigation and a major commercial corridor that facilitates international trade," said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday.