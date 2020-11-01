More than 90 million voters cast ballots two days before US election 2020

Less than three days are left for the US election, and the two leaders are campaigning in the last few key states urging people to vote early. The Americans are, this year, listening to their leaders — the current Republican candidate and President Donald Trump and his Democrat rival and former Vice President Joe Biden — are rushing to cast their ballots.

This is the first time in the history of American politics that the early voter count has reached 90 million. As per a tally posted by the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, more than 90 million Americans have already cast their ballots and the number is expected to grow as the residents still have two more days to vote.

The record-breaking number is about 65 per cent of the 2016 total turnout in which Donald Trump contested against Hillary Clinton. The new turnout shows the new interest of the Americans in the leadership of the country. it is also being understood as a cry for help by the Americans who are rushing to elect their choice of candidate to make sure their demands and ideologies are met.

This turnout can also be a direct result of the recent controversies such as the election of the Amy Coney Barrett and social movements such as Black lives Matter that have divided the people of the United States, and the crisis of coronavirus pandemic which has taken several lives.

Experts are predicting that the total voter count can surpass 138 million with the 2016 elections as a comparison model — a total of 47 million voters had cast their ballot four days before the elections in 2016.

The party registration data shows that in 20 states 19.9 million registered Democrats have cast their vote, while only 13 million Republicans have chosen their leader till now. Nearly 10.1 million with no party affiliation have also cast their ballots in these states.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are now wrapping up their election campaigns and hitting the key states to gain as many voters as possible in the last few days. As of now, Joe Biden is in the lead, but experts seem to believe that the opinion polls cannot be trusted as the number had seen a drastic change in 2016 too as many people ended up voting at the last day.