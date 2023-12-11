Might be uncomfortable: Israel reacts to Palestinian men stripped to underwear after arrest

Israel has reacted to photographs of Palestinian men in the Gaza Strip being rounded up by troops and stripped to their underwear. The photographs showed show dozens of semi-naked Palestinian men being arrested. In some of the photographs, they were forced to sit or kneel on the ground in the open, sometimes blindfolded, while others show groups being marched with their hands in restraints.

The photographs raised questions about Israel's procedures for arresting people.

According to a report by The Times of Israel last Sunday (Dec 10), a senior Israeli official acknowledged that photographs might be uncomfortable. As per the report, the Israeli military said that many of those arrested were later released, and officials indicated that soldiers may be operating under a guideline of arrest first and question later.

'Distribution of such photos would cease'

On Sunday, Israel's National Security Advisor (NSA) Tzachi Hanegbi said that suspects needed to be searched to ensure they were not carrying explosives or weapons. However, NSA Hanegbi said the photographs of detainees in underwear served nobody, adding he expected the distribution by Israel of such photos would cease.

Photograph: Captured and detained Palestinians sit on a street in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip on Dec 8, 2023.

Explaining the arrest procedure, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari told The Times of Israel that the photographs were not distributed by his office, adding troops would change the arrest procedure in cases where it was not properly followed.

Speaking to CNN on Friday, Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy said that Israel was detaining any military-aged men it found in areas where evacuations (for Gazans) were ordered.

Levy said that the people seen in the photographs were all suspected terrorists.

“We wish that all Hamas fighters were wearing uniforms that clearly said Hamas on their helmets, because that would make them easier to identify them. But when Hamas [members] dress up as civilians, and fight within civilian areas, they make it very difficult to find them,” he added.