Exclusive: Jordan's foreign minister says failure to end war in Gaza is pushing 'region deeper into conflict'
Israel-Hamas war: Jordan, an immediate neighbour of Israel and Palestinian territories along the West Bank, has been at the forefront of attempts for bringing about an international consensus to ensure cessation of prevailing hostilities in Gaza.
The Arab world's priority is to ensure an immediate end to war in Gaza, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told WION on the sidelines of Doha Forum in the Qatari capital on Sunday (Dec 10).
Safadi said that the focus of the efforts of the leaders currently congregated in Doha is to ensure that the Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ends immediately.
"That is our priority at this point. To stop the aggression. To stop the catastrophe," Safadi told WION.
Safadi expressed fears that failure to bring about an end to the conflict in Gaza will push the region "deeper into conflict".
"The images we are seeing are the same images the whole world is seeing," Safadi said.
"This is an Israeli aggression that is killing people, including children and women," he added.
"What we are seeing is the brutal aggression. It is the violation of every international law. Failure to stop it (the war) is simply pushing the region deeper into conflict," Safadi told WION.
Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas after terrorists burst across the fence on Oct. 7 and went on a rampage through Israeli towns, gunning down families in their homes, killing 1,200 people and seizing 240 hostages.
Since then, Hamas-run health authorities in Gaza claim at least 17,700 people have been confirmed killed in Israeli strikes, with thousands more missing and presumed dead under rubble. The toll no longer includes figures from northern parts of the blockaded Palestinian enclave, beyond the reach of ambulances and where hospitals have ceased functioning.