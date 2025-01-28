US President Donald Trump stated on Monday (Jan 27) that Microsoft is in talks to acquire video-sharing platform TikTok and that he would like to see a bidding war over the app.

While speaking to the media about TikTok, the US President said that Microsoft is in talks to purchase TikTok in the country. “I would say yes… A lot of interest in TikTok. There’s great interest in TikTok", Trump said.

TikTok ban in US

The US Supreme Court had earlier this month upheld a law that banned TikTok in the country due to national security concerns surrounding the Chinese-owned application's data privacy.

However, President Trump, who has credited the app with helping him engage with younger voters during his campaign, has reserved the ban temporarily and signed an executive order giving TikTok 75 days to orchestrate a sale for the app so that it is no longer Chinese-owned.

Amid these legal and political challenges, TikTok’s popularity in the US continues to soar. According to a recent study by the Pew Research Center, 33 per cent of US adults now use TikTok, a significant increase from just 21 per cent in 2021.

Trump on TikTok's future

The President had earlier also expressed that he would like Tesla CEO Elon Musk or Oracle Corp. Chairman Larry Ellison to take over the video-sharing platform as he did not want it to have Chinese ownership.

On Saturday, Trump said about the TikTok sale, “Numerous people are talking to me. Very substantial people. We have a lot of interest in it, and the United States will be a big beneficiary… I'd only do it if the United States benefits.”

Perplexity AI has also thrown its hat in the ring wherein the company has proposed a merger with TikTok's US business as well as a joint venture with the US government.

(With inputs from agencies)