United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Saturday (January 25) that he was in talks with multiple people over buying TikTok and would likely have a decision over the Chinese short-video platform's future in the next 30 days.

Addressing a press conference during a flight to Florida, President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that there was great interest in TikTok.

Trump had earlier said that he would like the US to have a 50 per cent ownership in TikTok.

Is Oracle a potential buyer?

Citing sources, a report by the news agency Reuters on Saturday said that the Trump administration was working on a plan to save TikTok that involved tapping software giant Oracle and a group of outside investors to effectively take control of the platform's operations.

Reuters reported that under the deal being initiated by the White House, TikTok's owner, ByteDance, would retain a stake in the company, but data collection and software updates would be Oracle's job.

However, in his comments to reporters on the flight, Trump said he had not spoken to Oracle's Larry Ellison about buying TikTok.

Asked if he was putting together a deal with Oracle and other investors to save TikTok, Trump said, "No, not with Oracle. Numerous people are talking to me, very substantial people, about buying it, and I will make that decision probably over the next 30 days."

"Congress has given 90 days. If we can save TikTok, I think it would be a good thing," the president added.

A meeting with Oracle expected next week

A report by the NPR said that officials from Oracle and the White House held a meeting on Friday about a potential deal, and another meeting was scheduled next week.

Oracle was interested in a TikTok stake "in the tens of billions," but the rest of the deal is in flux, the report said.

