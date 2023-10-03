Mexico’s dreaded Sinaloa cartel ‘puts up’ banners announcing to stop sale of fentanyl

A faction of Mexico’s dreaded gang Sinaloa put up banners across the state declaring that they have stopped the production and sales of fentanyl—a drug that is more potent than heroin.

The decree was reported ordered by the sons of ex-Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

On Monday, the banners, also called "narcomantas", appeared in the northern Sinaloa state, Reuters news agency reported.

The banners were signed by Los Chapitos—a grouping of brothers who took over their father's criminal empire when Guzman was extradited to the United States in 2017. The sons are known as “the Chapitos” after their famous father.

“In Sinaloa, the sale, manufacture, transport or any other business dealing with fentanyl, is strictly prohibited, including the sale of chemicals used to produce it,” the banners read. “You have been warned. Respectfully, Chapitos.”

US pressure on Mexico

The banners appeared at a time when US authorities are ramping up pressure on Mexico to take action against crime groups involved in fentanyl production.

This year, the US government declared the "little Chapos" as the principal providers of fentanyl into the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 109,680 overdose deaths occurred last year in the United States, and about 75,000 of those were linked to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

US prosecutors allege much of the production occurs in and around the state capital, Culiacan, where the Sinaloa cartel exerts near complete control.

Doubts over banners

It is unclear who put up the banners, but the experts have cast doubts over its authenticity arguing that fentanyl remains one of the cartel’s biggest money makers.

A former US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent who worked in Mexico, Leo Silva, told the Reuters news agency that the banners were likely an attempt by Chapitos to shift the blame for fentanyl production on to others.

"Coupled with extradition of one of the brothers, it's a ploy to take the heat off of them. I don't see them stopping production," Silva said.

(With inputs from agencies)