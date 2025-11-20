/Meta Australia to ban under-16s from Facebook, Instagram: How whistleblowers and a determined government forced a Big Tech giant to act

The announcement by Meta that it would ban kids aged below 16 from its massively popular social media networks, Instagram and Facebook, is a pivotal moment in addressing Big Tech influence over the lives of teens, and an example of how whistleblowers and a determined government can force these multinational firms to act. The ban will begin from December 4 this year, ahead of the law taking full effect on December 10. With this law, Australia has led the path for restrictions aimed at weaning away children from the mental-health issues linked to social media addiction. The ban is coming at the end of a long saga of whistleblower disclosures, parent complaints, government rule changes and public pressure on platform practices. Both sides of the Australian political establishment united in making one of the most powerful technology companies on the planet comply. Meta, which owns Instagram, Facebook and Threads fervently opposed the legislation until late 2024. But it will now be deactivating the accounts it had long insisted it could not reliably identify.

A platform economy built on adolescent engagement faced whistleblower pressure

The lid on Meta’s stranglehold on teen engagement was blown in 2023 and 2024, when whistleblowers from inside major social media companies stepped forward to tell the truth. They publicly described sophisticated internal systems used by these companies to estimate user ages and track behaviour patterns. The revelations showed that many social media companies have behind-the-scenes tech that actively tailors content and ads for young teens. This sharply contradicted years of claims by the tech giants that their platforms could not meaningfully detect underage users without forcing everyone to submit government IDs.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Targeted advertising is possible, but not targeted classification of users?

The claims by insiders led Australian lawmakers and child-safety advocates to ask the key question: if these platforms already have enough tech and data to identify minors for targeted advertising and safety features, why can’t they introduce similar tools to stop children from opening accounts in the first place? Amid lawmaker pressure, the government commissioned age-assurance technology trials in 2024 and 2025. These trials offered a partial vindication: even though not perfect, platforms had enough signals and data to take what the law would later describe as “reasonable steps” to address teen use of social media.

Australia passed a world-first law on under-16s' social media access

The pivotal moment came on 28 November 2024, when the Australian Parliament passed a world-first law. The Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill banned users under 16 from “age-restricted” platforms. It required companies to enforce the prohibition one way or another. It went beyond so-called parental consent, which is not always practical. What made the tech giants sit up and take Australia seriously was the steep penalties for non-compliance, set at up to A$49.5 million. The law’s obligations roll out from 10 December this year, giving companies nearly a year to prepare.

In June this year, an age-assurance trial report outlined what platforms could and could not reliably detect when it comes to underage access. On July 30, new rules were published defining which services counted as “age-restricted.” On November 5, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner finalised an initial list which included Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok, Snapchat, X, YouTube, Reddit and Kick, while exempting messaging and education services.

Meta eventually yields

Meta was forced to shift from criticising the Australian law as ‘ineffective’ to pledging compliance, possibly because of the financial and reputational stakes involved. Facing a parliamentary hearing in October, representatives of Meta, TikTok and Snap agreed to deactivate underage accounts. On November 16, Meta began notifying Australian users aged 13 to 15 of their upcoming account deactivation. From 4 December, Meta will start the phased shutdown of under-16 accounts. It will also block new sign-ups ahead of the 10 December enforcement deadline.

Will it end social media overuse by underage individuals?

The calls for keeping underage individuals off social media came after a series of cases involving online bullying, self-harm and even suicides. The Australian government has now forced one of the world’s largest companies to deploy technology it had long resisted or said was impossible. Will the ban reduce harm for teens? Or will they go into new, harder-to-track services? That remains to be seen, but regulators across the world are watching developments in Australia closely.