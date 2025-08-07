/From Reposts to Maps: Instagram launches new features, netizens say 'it's wannabe TikTok, X'

Meta on Wednesday (Aug 6) announced new features for Instagram, which include reposts, a location-sharing map, and a revamped ‘Friends’ tab—sparking backlash over copying TikTok and X
Instagram is doubling down on social discovery with its latest update, introducing three new features designed to make the app more interactive and personal—almost like an extension of your group chat. Whether you're into reposting memes, checking out what friends are engaging with on Reels, or following your favorite creators' locations, there’s something fresh to explore.
Finally, you can officially reshare public Reels and Feed posts. Reposts appear in your followers' feeds, credited to the original creator, and are saved in a dedicated "Reposts" tab on your profile for easy access later.
A Snap Map-like feature nestled inside your DMs lets you opt in to share your last active location with select friends—like Close Friends or mutual followers. You can also explore posts, Reels, and Stories tagged to various locations on the map. Parental supervision is in place for teens.
A new Reels tab lets you browse content your friends have liked, commented on, reposted, or even created themselves. It also surfaces tailored suggestions from "Blends." With privacy controls, you can hide your activity or mute others’ interactions.
These updates signal Instagram’s pivot from passive viewing to active social engagement. With only 7% of activity previously tied to friends’ content, the platform is doubling down on fostering meaningful interaction.
Instagram's new reposting and map features faced backlash on social media with users alleging that Instagram is just trying to ‘copy TikTok’ and Twitter (now X).