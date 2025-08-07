LOGIN
From Reposts to Maps: Instagram launches new features, netizens say 'it's wannabe TikTok, X'

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 07, 2025, 13:09 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 13:09 IST

Meta on Wednesday (Aug 6) announced new features for Instagram, which include reposts, a location-sharing map, and a revamped ‘Friends’ tab—sparking backlash over copying TikTok and X

Instagram rolls out new features
1 / 6
(Photograph: Pixabay)

Instagram rolls out new features

Instagram is doubling down on social discovery with its latest update, introducing three new features designed to make the app more interactive and personal—almost like an extension of your group chat. Whether you're into reposting memes, checking out what friends are engaging with on Reels, or following your favorite creators' locations, there’s something fresh to explore.

Reposts
2 / 6
(Photograph: Pexels/ Meta)

Reposts

Finally, you can officially reshare public Reels and Feed posts. Reposts appear in your followers' feeds, credited to the original creator, and are saved in a dedicated "Reposts" tab on your profile for easy access later.

Instagram Map
3 / 6
(Photograph: Meta)

Instagram Map

A Snap Map-like feature nestled inside your DMs lets you opt in to share your last active location with select friends—like Close Friends or mutual followers. You can also explore posts, Reels, and Stories tagged to various locations on the map. Parental supervision is in place for teens.

Friends Tab in Reels
4 / 6
(Photograph: Meta)

Friends Tab in Reels

A new Reels tab lets you browse content your friends have liked, commented on, reposted, or even created themselves. It also surfaces tailored suggestions from "Blends." With privacy controls, you can hide your activity or mute others’ interactions.

What difference will these features make to Instagram's users?
5 / 6
(Photograph: Meta)

What difference will these features make to Instagram's users?

These updates signal Instagram’s pivot from passive viewing to active social engagement. With only 7% of activity previously tied to friends’ content, the platform is doubling down on fostering meaningful interaction.

New features faces backlash
6 / 6
(Photograph: X and Instagram)

New features faces backlash

Instagram's new reposting and map features faced backlash on social media with users alleging that Instagram is just trying to ‘copy TikTok’ and Twitter (now X).

